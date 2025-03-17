Storrs Development Site Acquired for Big Student Housing Project

A 1.56-acre site near the main University of Connecticut campus in Storrs could soon become home to over 700 students under plans announced by a Georgia housing developer.

Landmark Properties bought 134 North Eagleville Road from a Florida resident on March 12 for $6.5 million, according to a warranty deed filed with the Mansfield town clerk’s office. Webster Bank provided $9.61 million in acquisition financing via an open-ended mortgage.

The company said in an announcement Friday that it plans to build a 738-bed student housing facility on the property, with construction starting later this year. A Landmark subsidiary will be the general contractor, the company said, and TSB Capital Advisors coordinated financing on the project, which is being developed in partnership with Peninsula Investments.

“UConn saw a record-breaking 2024 freshman class and, as the university moves forward with plans to expand its enrollment further over the next decade, the demand for high-quality and pedestrian-to-campus living options will continue to increase,” Landmark’s chief development officer Jason Doornbos said in a statement. “We’re excited to help meet this growing housing need with the development of The Mark.”

To be called “The Mark at Mansfield,” the building will also host a 7,000-square-foot space for an outpost of the popular Huskies Tavern restaurant and bar, which previously occupied the site along with a small number of other restaurant users.

The building will be Landmark’s second in the area, after the under-construction Standard at Four Corners, next to the mixed-use, student-focused village erected a decade ago by master developer LeylandAlliance and the state. A 220-apartment mixed-use, multi-building portfolio in that neighborhood – on the opposite side of the Storrs campus from The Mark at Mansfield – recently sold to a major insurance company for $40.25 million.