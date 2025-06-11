Former Stamford Grocery Store Lands Fitness Club Tenant

The new owners of a former grocery store property in Stamford’s South End landed a high-end fitness club as an anchor tenant.

Club Studio, an elevated fitness concept by the owner of LA Fitness, will occupy 37,500 square feet in the 699 Canal St. property.

The lease is a major milestone for the 86,000-square-foot retail building, which has been vacant since 2020 when the Fairway Market grocery store closed.

“This lease reflects our shared vision of reenergizing this important property with high-quality tenants that meet the evolving needs of the surrounding community,” Westport-based brokerage Charter Realty Principal Dan Zelson said in a statement.

Darien-based V20 Group acquired the vacant former grocery store property for $23.25 million from LoanCore Capital of Greenwich in an August 2024 transaction that was brokered by Charter Realty.

The Club Studio brand features boutique-style studios and advanced training equipment. The club has one other Connecticut location at 100 Cedar Ave. in South Windsor.

Charter Realty represented the landlord, V20 Group, in the lease transaction.

Irvine, California-based Fitness International launched the new Club Studio brand in early 2023.