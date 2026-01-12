Berkshire Bank CEO Jumps to First County Bank

Berkshire Bank President and CEO Nitin J. Mhatre will be First County Bank’s next CEO, the bank said in a statement.

“I am honored and delighted to join First County Bank, an institution with a remarkable history and deep commitment to customers, employees and the communities it serves,” Mhatre said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the board, [Chairman and CEO Robert J. Granata] and the entire First County Bank team to continue building on its legacy of trusted relationships, innovation and service.”

Mhatre brings more than 30 years of banking leadership experience across U.S. and international markets. He joined Boston-based Berkshire Bank as president and CEO in 2021.

“The board of directors unanimously concluded that Nitin brings the experience, values and leadership approach that strongly align with First County Bank’s mission, vision and long-standing mutuality,” Granata said in a statement. “His dedication to customer service, commitment to community partnership and proven ability to lead organizations through thoughtful, responsible growth make him the right leader to guide First County Bank into its next chapter.”

Mhatre will replace Granata, who previously announced his upcoming retirement last July. The Berkshire Bank executive will officially assume the role of CEO on April 15, 2026. Granata will remain chairman until July 31, 2026, while also continuing to serve on the board of directors.

First County Bank is headquartered in Stamford. The bank has 13 branches, more than 220 employees and $2.2 billion in assets.