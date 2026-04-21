Stamford Bank CEO Transition Takes Effect

Stamford’s First County Bank has formally passed into the care of Nitin Mhatre, formerly CEO of the $12 billion-asset Berkshire Bank.

The $2.2 billion-asset bank’s new CEO started his role on April 15, the bank said in its announcement. Mhatre succeeds Robert J. Granata, who led the bank since 2019.

Granata is expected to remain chair of First County Bank’s board until July 31, after which he will step down to an ordinary seat on the board. His retirement was announced in July of last year.

Mhatre left Berkshire Bank after helping orchestrate its merger with rival Brookline Bancorp to form Beacon Bank, a $23.2 billion-asset regional lender based in Boston and serving much of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

“For years, I have admired First County Bank’s reputation for strong customer relationships and its deep community roots,” Mhatre said in a statement. “I look forward to working together with our team building the next chapter of First County Bank, one that retains and respects our heritage while improving customer experience, innovation, and profitable growth. I look forward to meeting with and listening to our employees and other key stakeholders to identify opportunities for effectively and efficiently achieving those goals going forward.”

The move to First County sees Mhatra move to a relatively more intimate corporate environment: The bank only has 13 branches spread across lower Fairfield County.

“Nitin brings the experience, values, and leadership approach that strongly align with First County Bank’s mission,” Granata said in a statement. “His proven ability to lead organizations through thoughtful, responsible growth makes him the right leader to guide the bank into its next chapter.”

Editor’s note: This brief has been updated to correct the name of the Stamford-based bank. It is First County Bank.