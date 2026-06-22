Patriot Bank Expands Into Florida

Stamford-based Patriot Bank is heading south. The bank is opening a branch in Palm Beach, Florida.

As part of the expansion, the bank has hired Jamie Bruneau as Florida market president. Bruneau has over 10 years of experience in the Palm Beach market at First Republic Bank and Safra National Bank.

Bruneau will be joined by James Ford, also a First Republic Bank alum. Ford will be vice president and senior relationship manager at the new branch.

“Palm Beach is one of the most dynamic markets in the country for high-net-worth banking,” Patriot Bank President and CEO Steven Sugarman said in a statement. “Patriot is excited to partner with Jamie and James to deliver the best of Patriot Bank to South Florida’s most affluent families and the fiduciaries who serve them.”

Patriot Bank now has locations in three states, as the bank also operates in New York. The bank said at the beginning of 2026 that it plans to open an office in Beverly Hills, California. Texas is another area of interest, according to the 2026 Annual Letter from Patriot Bank.

The bank announced an expansion of its high-net-worth client program earlier this year.