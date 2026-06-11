Skyline Financial FCU COO Adds EVP Duties

After being hired as Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union’s COO back in 2022, Benjamyn Frye will now also serve as the credit union’s executive vice president.

“I am honored by the trust [Skyline Financial President and CEO] James Higgins, our board of directors and the Skyline team have placed in me,” Frye said in a statement. “Over the past four years, we have accomplished a tremendous amount together, from technology modernization and organizational growth to strengthening the foundation of the credit union for the future. I look forward to continuing to work alongside our dedicated staff and leadership team as we focus on delivering exceptional service, supporting our members and building on Skyline’s long-term success.”

Since joining Skyline in April 2022, Frye has successfully led several initiatives, including the conversion of the credit union’s core banking system, enhancements to online and mobile banking platforms, and the completion of two mergers with Skyline as the continuing institution. Additionally, Frye has helped enhance compliance at the credit union.

“Ben is more than a team member, he is an invaluable resource to our entire organization,” Higgins said in a statement. “He has built strong relationships with both our members and team, and he continues to demonstrate exceptional leadership.”

In his new role, Frye will oversee the credit union’s day-to-day operations, including retail, financial and lending functions.