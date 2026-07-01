CT Luxury Home Prices Pricing Outperforming Non-Luxury Homes

Luxury homes are seeing prices increase at a greater rate than non-luxury homes across the country, according to a new report from Redfin. The Connecticut luxury market is showing similar trends.

Across Connecticut, the median-priced luxury home sat at 1.41 million in May, a 10.3 percent increase year-over-year. The median non-luxury home sold for $408,408 in May, a 5.1 percent increase.

According to The Warren Group, the publisher of The Commercial Record, the median sale price for all single-family homes in May was $465,000, up from May 2025 when it was $450,000.

The median U.S. luxury home sale price rose by 4.7 percent year over year to $1.37 million compared to the 1.5 percent gain in non-luxury home sales. The median non-luxury home in the United States sold for $377,477.

New listings of U.S. luxury homes increased 1 percent year over year in May. The non-luxury market saw a 0.4 percent in new listings.

But in Connecticut, the inventory is limited. The statewide non-luxury market saw a 2.9 percent decrease increase in new listings, with 2,700 active listings hitting the market in May 2026. The region’s luxury market saw a 15.3 percent decline in new listings, with just 838 on the market