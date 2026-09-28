Report: Yale Planning 500K SF, 90K SF Science Buildings

Yale University has taken the wraps off a pair of big, new buildings it hopes to build next to downtown New Haven over the next six years.

The school presented plans for “College Place,” a 500,000-square-foot building for its School of Public Health and including labs for its School of Medicine to a neighborhood group last week. The school also unveiled a proposal for a 90,000-square foot “Biomedical Imaging Institute” to house work being funded by a major federal research grant.

The New Haven Independent first reported the meeting.

Both developments would rise on Yale-owned land in the Hill neighborhood next to the Yale School of Medicine and the city’s cluster of downtown biotech-focused developments.

Winstanley Enterprises recently delivered its 101 College St. lab tower next to the College Place site, and Gov. Ned Lamont also pledged millions of state dollars to help build a Unilever-anchored lab building next door that will also house the Quantum CT state-backed quantum computing research center.

The last proposed-but-unbuilt lab tower in the city, in Spinnaker Real Estate Partners’ Square 10 development, also received part of a $14.5 million “development gap financing” grant from the state last fall, but it’s not clear if Spinnaker and joint-venture partner Ancora Partners have lined up a tenant to replace an unknown Yale University arm that would have been its anchor tenant.