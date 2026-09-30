State Gives $9M to Renovate Founders’ Plaza Tower into Apartments

Gov. Ned Lamont hopped across the river to East Hartford on Wednesday to tout the state’s role in another big real estate development: Renovating the Founders Plaza tower.

Developer Lexington Partners LLC plans to strip the building down to its bones and turn what had been an underused office building at 111 Founders Plaza into 250 apartments.

The Hartford-based investment firm’s $90 million project is getting $9 million in state money to fill out its capital stack. So far, no construction mortgage appears to have been filed with the East Hartford Town Clerk’s office.

The 19-story building’s single-pane windows are among the many issues the project will address with infrastructure upgrades, the firm told CT Public.

Founders Plaza is at the heart of a large project local officials and the coalition of developers working on it, alike, hope will resuscitate East Hartford’s struggling waterfront office district. Over time, the firms plan to build a 1,000-unit, $840 million project to be called “Portside East.”